Short Interest in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Rises By 22.3%

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 14th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,187.20. Insiders purchased a total of 43,611 shares of company stock worth $892,423 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 80.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Auto Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $889.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. Analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

