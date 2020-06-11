Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Grows By 152.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the May 14th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $59,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSTG opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.62 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

