Short Interest in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Decreases By 64.9%

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the May 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Westell Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Westell Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.