Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Grows By 45.5%

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 14th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 464.23% and a negative net margin of 1,660.40%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

