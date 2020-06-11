Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 16.7%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 592,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 574,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.