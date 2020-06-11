Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 60.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

