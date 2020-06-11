Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.64, approximately 15,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 384,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sleep Number by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sleep Number by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

