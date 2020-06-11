Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOHU. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

SOHU stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $305.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.85. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sohu.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sohu.com by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

