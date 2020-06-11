SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

