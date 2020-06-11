Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Southwest Gas reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

SWX opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO John P. Hester bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

