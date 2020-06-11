Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 284 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after acquiring an additional 926,762 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after acquiring an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,658,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 250,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 117,283 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $140.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

