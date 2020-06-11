Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PB stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

