Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 194.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $250,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $71,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $160.09 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,684,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

