Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 17,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $337,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.25.

NYSE TDY opened at $366.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.17 and its 200-day moving average is $340.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.