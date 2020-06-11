Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $35,000 in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TSC stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Dolan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $415,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $426,605 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

