Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

