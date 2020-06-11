Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $486,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 40,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,454,472.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,913 shares of company stock worth $11,218,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

