Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

