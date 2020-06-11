Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 106.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after buying an additional 2,359,969 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,407,000 after buying an additional 1,457,211 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 746,652 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,704,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,541,000 after buying an additional 497,902 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

