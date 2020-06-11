Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,242 shares of company stock valued at $35,937,704. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $226.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $238.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

