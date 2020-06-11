Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 122 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $262.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock worth $9,215,750 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.38.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.