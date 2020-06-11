Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,694,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $676,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,384,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 562,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 160,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

