Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 255 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

