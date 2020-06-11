Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,077,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $15,964,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,737 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Argus lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

