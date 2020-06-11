Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 81,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

