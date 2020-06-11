Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 61 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,987.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,637 shares of company stock worth $95,035,861. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $368.52 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $372.88. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

