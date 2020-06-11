Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 7,392 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

