Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 86 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

NYSE:PANW opened at $232.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.