Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 891 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.11. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

ODT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

