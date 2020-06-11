Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,739.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

