State Street Corp Acquires 66,123 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.17% of Shake Shack worth $33,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

