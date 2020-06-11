State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.50% of Mesa Laboratories worth $34,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $222.31 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $271.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.01.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

