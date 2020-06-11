State Street Corp Buys 145,796 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.52% of Cytokinetics worth $31,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $594,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,158. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

