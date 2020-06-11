State Street Corp Buys 418,650 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,650 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

