State Street Corp Buys 56,980 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of Methode Electronics worth $31,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

