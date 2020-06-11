State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

State Street Corp grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.94% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $34,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 114,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.32. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

