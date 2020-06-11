State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 314.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,274 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.14% of Zai Lab worth $34,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 608.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Zai Lab stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

