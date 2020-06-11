State Street Corp Has $29.87 Million Stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Puma Biotechnology worth $29,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $418.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.30. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

