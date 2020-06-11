State Street Corp Has $31.44 Million Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Premier worth $31,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Premier by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Premier by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Premier stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

