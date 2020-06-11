State Street Corp Has $31.86 Million Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.97% of Tompkins Financial worth $31,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,121,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

TMP stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

