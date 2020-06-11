State Street Corp Has $32.15 Million Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,986 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.39% of AtriCure worth $32,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AtriCure by 55.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,261,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

ATRC opened at $47.28 on Thursday. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

