State Street Corp Has $32.94 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.