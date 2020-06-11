State Street Corp Has $34.06 Million Stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 98.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $34,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 745.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 51.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 108,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,187,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,562,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,089,419 in the last three months.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Shares of DT stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

