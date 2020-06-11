State Street Corp Has $34.41 Million Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State Street Corp raised its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,176 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.04% of LGI Homes worth $34,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

