State Street Corp Increases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.60% of Denali Therapeutics worth $29,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $27,812.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $93,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,662 shares of company stock valued at $149,270. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of DNLI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

