State Street Corp Purchases 14,766 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.35% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $23,102,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,937 shares of company stock valued at $23,675,015. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

