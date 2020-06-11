State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.09% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $31,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,625,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL opened at $114.31 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

