State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Simply Good Foods worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,724,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after buying an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 143,149 shares of company stock worth $2,468,522. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.