State Street Corp Sells 2,333 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.73% of Credit Acceptance worth $34,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RV Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 127,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $1,244,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,103,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $7,489,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at $484,330,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $39,120,021. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.40.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $477.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $499.61. The company has a quick ratio of 28.62, a current ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.03.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

