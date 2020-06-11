STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLFPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $14.12 on Monday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

